Live
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
- Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP on Oct 25
Just In
Kasturba Gandhi Trust celebrates Amit Shah’s birthday
Highlights
The Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, led by Dr P C Rayulu, celebrated the 60th birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by Annadanam for 1,000 underprivileged individuals at Gandhi Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Tirupati: The Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, led by Dr P C Rayulu, celebrated the 60th birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by Annadanam for 1,000 underprivileged individuals at Gandhi Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Dr Rayulu praised Amit Shah’s dedication to India’s development and strengthening the nation’s security framework. BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy, the chief guest, likened the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah to the partnership of Lord Krishna and Arjuna, while offering prayers to the Almighty for Amit Shah’s long and healthy life.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS