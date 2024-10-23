Kasturba Gandhi Trust celebrates Amit Shah’s birthday

Tirupati: The Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, led by Dr P C Rayulu, celebrated the 60th birthday of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a cake-cutting ceremony followed by Annadanam for 1,000 underprivileged individuals at Gandhi Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Dr Rayulu praised Amit Shah’s dedication to India’s development and strengthening the nation’s security framework. BJP spokesperson G Bhanuprakash Reddy, the chief guest, likened the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah to the partnership of Lord Krishna and Arjuna, while offering prayers to the Almighty for Amit Shah’s long and healthy life.