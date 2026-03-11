Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam Scheduled at Tirumala on 17 March, VIP break darshans suspended

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held on 17th March in preparation for the 'Ugadi Asthana' at the Srivari Temple on 19th March. This traditional temple purification ceremony, performed on the Tuesday before major festivals such as Ugadi, Brahmotsavams, Vaikuntha Ekadashi, and Anivara Asthana, involves cleansing the temple premises with a mixture of spices from the sanctum sanctorum to the main gate.

In conjunction with these celebrations, several darshans and services have been cancelled. On 17th March, VIP break darshans and the Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva will be called off. On 16th March, all VIP break darshans, except those for protocol dignitaries, will be unavailable, and recommendation letters will not be accepted. On Ugadi, 19th March, only protocol dignitaries will be permitted darshan, with other VIP services cancelled.

Devotees are advised to plan their Tirumala pilgrimage accordingly, taking note of these schedule adjustments.