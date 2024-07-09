Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Held at Tirumala on July 9

The annual Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple today. This traditional purification ceremony is conducted in the temple on the occasion of Anivara Asthanam on 16th July.

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam is a customary practice that takes place four times a year in the temple. A temple purification program is conducted on the Tuesday before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavam, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi festivals.

The Thirumanjanam program will start at 6 am and continue for about 5 hours. After the ceremony, the temple arakals will perform pujadi programs to Swami's Moolavirattu. Devotees will then be allowed to have darshan of Swami from 12 noon onwards.

Due to the Thirumanjanam ceremony, the TTD has canceled the Ashtadalapapadamaradhana Seva on Tuesday. Devotees are encouraged to participate in the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam and seek the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.