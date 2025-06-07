Large number of devotees witness Garuda Vahana Seva

Tirupati; The Garuda Vahana Seva of Sri Govindaraja Swamy in Tirupati was held amidst rhythmic Vedic chants, colourful display of various artforms by reputed artistes and a huge gathering of devotees on the pleasant Friday.

The procession moved majestically along the temple streets in a swift manner led by paraphernalia amidst gentle rain droplets.

Braving inclement weather, a large number of devotees gathered to witness Sri Govindaraja Swamy on Garuda chanting Govinda, Govinda with utmost devotion.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, DyEOs Shanti, Lokanatham, Somannarayana, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy and others were present.