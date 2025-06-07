  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Large number of devotees witness Garuda Vahana Seva

Large number of devotees witness Garuda Vahana Seva
x
Highlights

Tirupati; The Garuda Vahana Seva of Sri Govindaraja Swamy in Tirupati was held amidst rhythmic Vedic chants, colourful display of various artforms by...

Tirupati; The Garuda Vahana Seva of Sri Govindaraja Swamy in Tirupati was held amidst rhythmic Vedic chants, colourful display of various artforms by reputed artistes and a huge gathering of devotees on the pleasant Friday.

The procession moved majestically along the temple streets in a swift manner led by paraphernalia amidst gentle rain droplets.

Braving inclement weather, a large number of devotees gathered to witness Sri Govindaraja Swamy on Garuda chanting Govinda, Govinda with utmost devotion.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, FACAO Balaji, DyEOs Shanti, Lokanatham, Somannarayana, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick