Life of Ananthaalwar an inspiration to all: TTD JEO

Tirumala: TTDJoint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Dr A Sharath asserted that the life of Sri Ananthaalwar, the great Sri Vaishnava devotee, stands as an inspiration to everyone.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 972nd Avatara Mahotsavam of Sri Ananthaalwar held at Ananthaalwar Gardens (Purashaivari Thota) in Tirumala on Sunday, he stated that true devotion means selfless service and not just a prayer, and praised Sri Ananthalwar for exemplifying this spirit.

He also appreciated that the descendants of Ananthaalwar have been continuing the sacred floral service to Sri Venkateswara for 972 years and wished that the tradition continues forever.

On the occasion, Ananthaalwar descendants rendered Nalayira Divya Prabandha Ghoshti Gaanam. Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami, HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami blessed the devotees.

Scholars from various regions delivered discourses on several spiritual and historical topics related to Tirumala.

The programme was attended by the descendants of Sri Ananthaalwar and others.