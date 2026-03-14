Local cadet receives NCC DG commendation card

TIRUPATI: Cadet Aanya Upadhyay of 29 (A) Battalion NCC, Tirupati Group, has been awarded the prestigious Director General (DG) NCC Commendation Card, one of the highest honours in the National Cadet Corps, in recognition of her exceptional discipline, leadership and service excellence. A Grade 9 student of Edify School, Tiruchanoor, Aanya earned the distinction after representing the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 held in New Delhi, a nationally significant event known for its rigorous selection process and high standards of performance.

The award places her among an elite group of cadets across India who exemplify the core values and traditions of the NCC.

The commendation card was presented by Col Satinder Dahiya, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters Tirupati, on behalf of the DG NCC on Friday, in the presence of NCC officials, school authorities and faculty members.