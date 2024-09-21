Lokesh opens dialysis centre, fulfils first promise of Yuva Galam

Tirupati: Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh reiterated his commitment to fulfilling every promise made during the Yuva Galam padayatra. He inaugurated a kidney dialysis centre at Bangarupalem government hospital on Friday amidst celebrations by the local villagers. With this he fulfilled his first promise of the padayatra which he made at Bangarupalem on completion of 100 km of his march.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh pledged to develop Chittoor district comprehensively over the next five years, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of the district’s residents. He recalled the affection shown by the people during his padayatra, which began on January 27, 2023 in Kuppam. It spanned 3,132 kilometre, covered 2,200 villages across 97 Assembly constituencies in 11 erstwhile districts.

The minister highlighted the challenges faced during the march, particularly in Chittoor district, where the padayatra covered 577 km across 14 Assembly constituencies over 45 days, setting a new record.

Recalling the obstacles created by the government at Bangarupalem, he said, “You all witnessed how the police of Jagan Mohan Reddy government created chaos that day. Despite issuing GO No1 and trying to silence me, they could not suppress the voice of Yuva Galam, which represents 50 million people.” He said that the need for a dialysis centre in this area was brought to his attention by locals. “This centre will now provide free dialysis services, sparing the patients the hardship of traveling far from home,” he added.

On this occasion, Lokesh fondly revisited the locations of significant incidents during the padayatra, including the 100-kilometre milestone marked by a plaque in Bangarupalem, where he took selfies with supporters. He also stopped at the spot where police once cut off his microphone, recalling the intense moments of his journey. He also inaugurated a new building of a 30-bed hospital in Bangarupalem and launched a blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross.

Collector Sumit Kumar, joint collector G Vidyadhari, Chittoor MP Daggubati Prasada Rao, Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani among others took part.