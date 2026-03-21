LPG shortage hits eateries in Tirupati, Tirumala

Tirupati: The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, triggered by global supply disruptions amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, has begun severely affecting food services in Tirupati and Tirumala, with dozens of small eateries closing down and pilgrims struggling to find basic refreshments. Though domestic LPG supply remains largely uninterrupted, the availability of commercial cylinders - essential for hotels, tea stalls and fast-food centres - has sharply declined over the past few days. Traders say delivery delays have increased steadily, pushing many small vendors to suspend operations.

The impact is most visible in busy public areas such as bus stand, railway station surroundings and Kapilatheertham circle,where several roadside food stalls and pushcart vendors that once catered to heavy crowds are now shut.

In Tirumala, nearly 60 of the 150 fast-food units and about 50 out of 126 tea shops have reportedly stopped functioning due to non-availability of cylinders, resulting in long queues and limited food options for pilgrims.

Hoteliers attribute the crisis to supply constraints at the source. It was learnt that commercial cylinders have not been dispatched in adequate numbers to gas agencies, as bottling plants are currently prioritising domestic LPG refilling to avoid inconvenience to households. As a result, agencies themselves are unable to assure fresh supply schedules to businesses.

The shortage has also exposed irregular practices within the fuel distribution network. Traders allege that some people are illegally transferring LPG from domestic cylinders into commercial cylinders using small equipment and selling them at inflated prices in the black market. Such practices, they say, are worsening the scarcity for genuine commercial users already struggling to sustain operations.

Meanwhile, district officials are facing criticism from members of the hospitality sector for failing to provide clarity or assurances on restoring supply. “We are not getting any definite response from authorities. If the situation continues for another seven to ten days, many more hotels will be forced to shut,” said a hotel owner, warning of a cascading impact on employment and local food availability.

To cope temporarily, a few vendors have shifted to firewood and coal-based cooking, but most admit that the alternative is neither economical nor sustainable. Rising operational costs coupled with irregular fuel access are pushing small traders toward heavy financial losses.

The crisis has also revived concerns over structural imbalances in Tirumala’s food ecosystem. Trader associations claim that a few operators managing multiple licensed outlets continue functioning during shortages, allegedly due to better access to LPG supplies, while independent vendors remain closed. With private eateries shutting down, the burden has increasingly fallen on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Annaprasadam centres, which have expanded free meal distribution to accommodate thousands of pilgrims affected by the ongoing disruption. However, unless commercial LPG supplies stabilise soon, stakeholders warn that food availability across the pilgrim centres could worsen significantly in the coming days.



