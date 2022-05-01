Maharashtra Minister hands over documents of 10-acre land to TTD

Tirumala: On behalf of the Maharashtra government, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray handed over the documents of the land worth about Rs 500 crore that was donated to TTD towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The Maha Minister presented the documents to TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy in the presence of Board members and TTD officials at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala before the beginning of board meeting here on Saturday.

Sanjiv Sarin, the Vice-President of Raymond Group, a leading Indian branded fabric and fashion retailer, on behalf of the Chairman and MD of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania, said that they will bear the entire cost towards the construction of the temple, estimated to cost Rs 50-60 crore.

The TTD Chairman has felicitated Aditya Thackeray and Sanjiv Sarin on the occasion. He thanked the Maharashtra government for their kind gesture to allot 10 acres of land at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. The TTD chief also thanked the largesse of Raymond chief Singhania for coming forward to bear the entire cost towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple.

Earlier, Thackeray and his entourage had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

TTD Chairman presented Theertha Prasadams after darshan.

AFCON Tirupati head felicitated: The TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy also felicitated AFCON Infrastructure Limited Tirupati head Rangaswamy at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Saturday.

He appreciated the services of the Tirupati team led by its Manager of the infrastructure company Rangaswamy for completing the restoration works of the second ghat road to Tirumala that was damaged due to the unprecedented rain havoc that took place in November last and helping the

TTD to resume full-fledged flow of vehicles on the ghat road to Tirumala.