Mahatma Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary

Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 78th death anniversary here on Friday.

APSPDCL Directors K Guravaiah and Ayub Khan along with other officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and said the principles of non-violence, observed by Gandhi, had achieved freedom for India.

Nowhere in the world, except India, no country achieved freedom through non-violence and non-cooperation movement.

They said youth should adopt Gandhian ideals and contribute to social development.

