Mahatma Gandhi remembered on his death anniversary

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 7:43 AM IST
Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 78th death anniversary here on Friday.

APSPDCL Directors K Guravaiah and Ayub Khan along with other officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and said the principles of non-violence, observed by Gandhi, had achieved freedom for India.

Nowhere in the world, except India, no country achieved freedom through non-violence and non-cooperation movement.

They said youth should adopt Gandhian ideals and contribute to social development.

Chief General Managers K Adishesaiah, M Murali Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer K Janardhan Naidu, Joint Secretary M Gopala Krishna, General Managers Ramachandra Rao, V Vijayan, Venkata Raju, C Prasad, Surendra Rao, Srinivasulu, SE Tirumala Rao were present.

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary TirupatiAPSPDCL Tribute to GandhiGandhian Ideals of Non-ViolenceFreedom Through Non-ViolenceYouth Social Development Message
