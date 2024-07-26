MBU to launch ‘High-Altitude Balloon Satellite’ in Collaboration with NARL tomorrow

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) has achieved a ground breaking milestone by partnering with National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) to launch a High-Altitude Balloon Satellite. This pioneering project, which began in November 2023, positions MBU at the forefront of space technology and atmospheric research. It will be launched from MBU grounds at 10 am on July 27.

The MBUSAT-1 initiative aims to provide MBU students and faculty with hands-on experience in space technology and atmospheric science, reinforcing the university’s leadership in these fields. The project also aspires to inspire young minds through community outreach programmes, fostering a passion for science and space exploration among the next generation of scientists and engineers.

A key goal of the project is to collect vital atmospheric data to enhance weather forecasting and disaster management, potentially saving lives. MBU has selected 25 students from various engineering disciplines to lead this ambitious effort, forming specialised teams under faculty guidance. Notably, the project benefits from a significant reduction in launch costs; through its collaboration with NARL, MBU can achieve this for just around 1.5 Lakhs INR. This cost-effective approach sets a new standard for other universities and highlights MBU’s leadership in space research.

Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu expressed immense pride in the achievement. NARL, a leading research institution, provides its renowned technical skills and experience in satellite design, testing, and launch operations. This collaboration ensures a fertile ground for innovation and knowledge sharing, paving the way for the success of the MBUSAT-1 mission.