Meditation is antidote to stress: Swami Smaranananda

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, in collaboration with Yogoda Satsanga Dhyana Kendra, Tirupati, organised a special lecture on ‘Meditation: An Antidote to Stress, Worry, and Anxiety’.

The session was delivered by Swami Smaranananda, vice-president of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, Ranchi. He emphasised that meditation is the antidote to stress, worry, and anxiety, describing it as food to the soul. He stated that through meditation one can attain perpetual happiness and experience Sachidanandam (Truth–Consciousness–Bliss).

He stressed the need to nourish the soul through meditation and affirmed that everyone can experience divinity within. Students need to practice regularly to lead a better life. Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof K Usha and others participated i