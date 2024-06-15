Mega DSC notification fuels hopes of unemployed youth

Tirupati: Youth celebrated enthusiastically as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed the long-awaited mega DSC file, fulfilling a major election promise. They performed ‘Palabhishekam’ (milk abhishekam) on Naidu’s flex banner at SV University administrative building on Friday, expressing their gratitude. The notification issued on Thursday aims to fill 16,347 vacancies in the state, including approximately 1,200 teacher posts in the combined Chittoor district.

The youth felt the decision will not only help the aspirants of various teacher posts but also increase the aspirations of many others that they will find employment opportunities in various other fields with the commitment and vision of Naidu.

The youth, including many unemployed and postgraduate students, gathered in large numbers to celebrate this significant decision by the new government, which had been a contentious issue during the election campaign.

They raised slogans like ‘Jai Babu, Jai Jai Babu’ and ‘Job Kavalante Babu Ravali’ (If you want jobs, Babu must come). Leaders at the event emphasised their commitment to hold the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government accountable for not releasing job calendars and DSC notifications.

Accordingly, the previous government was sent home through the landslide victory of ‘Navyandhra’ creator Chandrababu Naidu which raised hopes among various sections including the youth. He did not disappoint them and fulfilled his promise by putting his first signature on the mega DSC file. The decision will bring cheers in the families of thousands of youth that they are able to get the jobs after five years.

They expressed optimism that under Naidu’s dynamic leadership, Amaravati would thrive, leading to significant industrial development and more job opportunities. Current postgraduate students also anticipate an increase in placement opportunities in universities under the new government.

Leaders like Siva Sankar Naik of Girijan Nava Samaj and RK Naidu of TNSF spoke on the occasion, highlighting the positive impact of this decision on the state’s youth and employment landscape.

It may be recalled that the previous government faced criticism for not issuing a single DSC notification or job calendar during its five-year term. Just before the election schedule was announced, it hurriedly issued a DSC notification to fill 6100 teacher posts, despite there being nearly 25000 vacancies. This prompted opposition parties to join the unemployed youth in criticising the YSRCP government.

During the campaign, Naidu had promised that his first act upon returning to power would be to sign the mega DSC file, instilling confidence in job aspirants.

Naidu’s supporters now praise his prompt action, which they believe will bring joy to thousands of families as employment opportunities increase.