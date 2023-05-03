MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy unveils Gangamma idols in Tirupati

Tirupati: Ahead of annual Jatara, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday unveiled Gangamma idols in as many as 15 important junctions in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy declaring Gangamma jatara as a State festival, temple management along with municipal corporation and district administration, is preparing to celebrate the folk Goddess Jatara on a large scale.

Tirupati Gangamma thalli jatara is a popular folk festival that attracts people from Rayalaseema districts and also from Tamil Nadu, he said adding that it is the only folk Goddess festival in the country, which is celebrated on a such a large scale attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

Reminding that in the past, as a custom, all those visiting to Tirumala would first offer prayers to the folk Goddess, who is believed to be sister of Lord Venkateswara, Karunakar Reddy said that they are trying to revive the old practice, which disappeared for unknown reasons over passage of time.

As part of the efforts to see Ganganmma Jathara national level, this year, a publicity campaign was taken up in select cities in other States, the MLA said.

In a three-hour long visit, the MLA along with local corporators and YSRCP leaders inaugurated the idols at the junctions, including MR Palle circle, Annamaiah Junction, Annarao circle, Nalugu kalla mandapam, Krishnapuram tana and other places.