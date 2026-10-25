Modi, Amit Shah to attend DGPs’ conference in Tirupati

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are scheduled to attend the three-day DGPs and IGs Conference to be held at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, from December 4 to 6.

With the conference drawing several senior national-level dignitaries, central intelligence agencies have stepped up their focus on security and other arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Intelligence Bureau officials held a meeting with senior district officials at the Tirupati Collectorate recently to review preparations. District collector Dr S Venkateswar, superintendent of police L Subba Rayudu and officials from various departments attended the meeting.

The discussions covered accommodation, transport, security and coordination among departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, police chiefs from various states and around 400 IPS officers are also expected to attend the conference.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an order constituting inter-departmental committees and assigning responsibilities to various departments for organising the event. Kumar Viswajeet, principal secretary to the home department, has been appointed state nodal officer and overall coordinator. He will coordinate with the Prime Minister’s Office, ministry of home affairs, Intelligence Bureau, Special Protection Group, police department and other concerned agencies.

The police department will oversee security arrangements for the Prime Minister, Union home minister and other dignitaries, while the Tirupati district administration will coordinate with various departments and establish control rooms to monitor preparations.

The government order assigned responsibilities for accommodation, transport, reception at the airport and railway station, medical services, food safety and other logistical requirements. Departments have also been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, communication facilities, road repairs, sanitation and fire safety.

IISER Tirupati will provide the auditorium, conference hall, dining areas and other facilities required for the conference. Officials have been instructed to coordinate with designated police officers and submit regular progress reports to the Integrated Control Room.