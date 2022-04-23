MP Maddila Gurumoorthy presents Sunna Vaddi cheque to SHG members

Srikalahasti (Tirupati dist): Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy along with MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy handed over Rs 1.66 crore cheque to 12,427 self-help groups members under third phase of 'Sunna Vaddi' scheme at a function organised in Srikalahasti on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Gurumoorthy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for the welfare of women in the state by implementing several schemes including Aasara and Vasathi Deevena which are bringing tremendous change in the lives of poor women.

Seeking support from women, the MP said the people's representatives were striving hard in accordance with the CM's aim of bringing the fruits of welfare schemes directly to the beneficiaries and he sought the support of the women folk in the state to the government.

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy said Chief Minister wanted to bring empowerment of women in the state by implementing welfare schemes successfully. The MLA said earlier the TDP government was utterly failed in giving priority for women welfare in the state.