Mumbai co donates wind turbines worth Rs 5 crore to TTD

Tirumala : The Mumbai-based Vish Wind Infrastructure Limited has donated 800 kw of electricity generating turbines worth Rs 5 crore to the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD).

According to TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, who visited the GNC area along with the engineering officials of the TTD to inspect the ongoing installation works, the turbines will generate 18 lakh units of power per year and save Rs 1 crore annually for the temple body. "The power generation will be started by TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy after getting approval from the government," he said.

The Vish Wind Infrastructure had earlier installed two wind turbines, 15 years ago, which generate 1.03 megawatts of power to meet TTD's needs and maintains them as well. It will also take care of the new turbines and windmill. Besides, the Chennai-based SRM University donated two buses worth Rs 80 lakh to the TTD on Friday. The buses with their keys were handed over by senior SRM University officials P Satyanarayanan and Narayana Rao to Dharma Reddy in front of the Srivari Temple.

On Thursday, Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) donated Rs 1.51 crore to the TTD-run Sri Padmavati Children's Heart Care Hospital to purchase medical equipment.

HAL's contribution will help the hospital set up operation theatres and anaesthesia workstations as well as purchase ventilators.

TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, CE Nageswara Rao, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DE Electrical (Tirumala) Ravishankar Reddy, EEs Srinivas, Surendranath Reddy, company representatives and others were present.