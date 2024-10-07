Murder of 7-year-old girl sparks political battle in Punganur

Tirupati: The tragic and mysterious death of seven-year-old Asfia Azam in Punganur of Chittoor district has snowballed into a political controversy.

The young girl went missing while playing near her home on September 29, and her lifeless body was discovered in a water body on October 2.

The delay in disclosing details about the investigation by the local police has created panic and confusion among residents, prompting political parties to step in.

Asfia’s death, which occurred in the constituency of senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, has attracted significant political attention. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced plans to visit the bereaved family on October 9 to express his condolences. Ahead of his visit, both Peddireddy and Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy met with the family on Saturday offering their support and setting the stage for the former Chief Minister’s visit.

In a swift response, the TDP government sent a delegation led by Ministers for Home, Minority Affairs and Transport – V Anitha, MND Farooq and M Ramprasad Reddy accompanied by District Collector Sumit Kumar and SP Manikanta Chandolu, to visit the grieving family in Punganur on Sunday. They assured the family of their commitment to bringing the culprits to justice.

During the visit, the father of the deceased girl, Ajmathullah, was connected via phone call to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed his deepest sorrow over the loss and vowed to support the family in every possible way. Ajmathullah pleaded with the Chief Minister for swift and stringent action against those responsible for his daughter’s death.

Visibly moved by the family’s anguish, Home Minister Anitha consoled the weeping mother and assured that the government would ensure justice is served. “There is no question of sparing anyone involved in this heinous crime. The government stands firm in its resolve to take the strictest action against the perpetrators,” Anitha asserted, addressing the media later. “This is not a moment for political games but a time to support the grieving family,” she emphasised.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy said that this iWs a highly unfortunate incident and the government will ensure strict action is taken against the culprits. Another Minister Farooq assured the bereaved family that the government stands by the family during the tragic time. Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha, TDP leaders Challa Ramachandra Reddy, Inthiyaz Ahmed and others were present.

The investigation, led by the local police, revealed a shocking motive behind the crime. According to SP Manikanta, the incident stemmed from a financial dispute. A Muslim woman, who had taken a loan of Rs 3.50 lakh from Ajmathullah, reportedly held a grudge against him over repayment issues.

In a sinister plot, she lured the child with chocolates and with the help of a minor accomplice, took Asfia to her mother’s house. There, she gagged the girl with a cloth, leading to suffocation and the child’s death. Realising the consequences, the woman and the minor transported the body to a summer storage tank and disposed it off.

The post-mortem report confirmed no signs of assault or injury on the child, ruling out abuse. Her clothes were found intact, further ruling out any other forms of violence, the SP said.