Music plays key role in making people healthy: Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Tirupati: In tune with the National Youth Festival to be conducted by the Union government on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, district level youth festival has been conducted in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The first prize winners of various events in this festival become eligible to participate in the State-level event. Winners at the State-level will perform at national-level.

SV University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna and others took part in the programme held at SV College of Music and Dance. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Raja Reddy told the youth to make use of the youth festival to showcase their talent as it provides an opportunity to participate at the State level.

Mayor Dr Sirisha said that music plays an important role in making the people healthy. There are studies that music can heal so many diseases like low BP, high BP, arthritis etc., and using raga therapies several mental and physical problems are being cured. Music has an impact on plants and animals. She said that there are observations which reveal that when music is continuously played before cows, the milk production has increased. In other words, music can change the world, she underlined.

Corporator of 23rd division R Venkateswarlu said the youth festival helps in reviving the ancient culture. Music provides solace in this mechanical life. Youth festivals help in encouraging folk songs and folk arts. SETVEN CEO Murali Krishna said that youth from all parts of the district have taken part in the youth festival which was held in 18 events.

Principal of SV College of Music and Dance Sudhakar said that the youth festivals which were being held every year have brought recognition to their college students at State and national levels. Income Tax Commissioner Durgesh Samrat, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, SETVEN manager K Mohan Kumar and others participated.