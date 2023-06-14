Naidu’s 3-day tour of Kuppam to begin today

Kuppam (Chittoor distric): TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting his constituency Kuppam for three days from June 14.

He will reach Bengaluru airport on Wednesday morning at 11.35 from Hyderabad and proceed to Kuppam by road. Naidu will have a meeting with party leaders at BCN Kalyana Mandapam from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.

After an overnight stay at the R&B guest house, he will have another meeting with party leaders from 11 am to 1 pm on June 15 at the same Kalyana Mandapam. In the evening, Naidu will address a public meeting at NTR statue near RTC bus stand from 4 pm to 5.45 pm. Again he will meet the party leaders at the Kalyana Mandapam from 5.45 pm to 7.15 pm.

On the third day, Naidu will address the party leaders from 11 am to 5 pm and leave for Bengaluru to reach the airport by 7.30 pm. The party local leaders have made elaborate arrangements for Naidu’s visit. Unlike the recent visits, this time he wanted to focus completely on the party activities by meeting the leaders from all the four mandals separately to give them the necessary direction ahead of next elections.

The party will be launching ‘Target: One lakh votes majority’ programme on this occasion. Naidu is expected to give specific targets for the mandal, booth and cluster lever leaders towards achieving this goal. He will also direct them on how to campaign on the development activities undertaken in the constituency during the TDP government and expose the failures of YSRCP government.