National institute of IT & electronics in Tirupati soon

Tirupati: The temple town will soon get another national institute as the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will be set up here soon. It is learnt that the Centre had given its clearance for setting up the institute here.

NIELIT, which currently has 47 centres across India, is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Its objective is to carry out human resource development and related activities in the area of information, electronics and communications technology (iECT). It has a network of 800 plus accredited training partners and 5200+ facilitation centres engaged in formal and non-formal education in the field.

It plays a key role in capacity building and skill development and provides quality education besides offering courses in the areas of electronics and communication technologies, hardware, cyber law, cyber security, cloud computing, electronics system design and manufacturing, e-waste, internet of things, big data, blockchain, data analytics and e-governance among other concepts.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy told The Hans India that by establishing NIELIT in the city, students can get high-end courses at postgraduate level in electronics design, technology and embedded systems which are not offered by other institutions in the formal sector. Director-General of NIELIT Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi wrote to the Secretary of Department of IT, Electronics and Communications, seeking built up space of 8000-10000 sq ft for setting up the institute.

The institute is likely to be set up in a building that is available in Sri Venkateswara University campus.