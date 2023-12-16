Nellore: MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy launches Someswara temple restoration works

Nellore : Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy launched the reconstruction works of Someswara temple in Somasila after performing puja. He said that the 900-year-old Someswara temple, Galigopuram, Ammavari temple and Navagraha Mandapam were collapsed due to floods three years ago.

The MLA said that after discussing with the officials concerned, they prepared proposals that Rs 10 crore is needed to restore the temple to its original glory and Rs 25 crore for the development of tourism. He informed that they have taken up Galigopuram works with Rs 1.5 crore initially, adding that he provided Rs 50 lakh under matching grant for the temple reconstruction works. Endowments department released Rs one crore, he added.