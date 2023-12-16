Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Nellore: MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy launches Someswara temple restoration works
Highlights
Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy launched the reconstruction works of Someswara temple in Somasila after performing puja
Nellore : Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy launched the reconstruction works of Someswara temple in Somasila after performing puja. He said that the 900-year-old Someswara temple, Galigopuram, Ammavari temple and Navagraha Mandapam were collapsed due to floods three years ago.
The MLA said that after discussing with the officials concerned, they prepared proposals that Rs 10 crore is needed to restore the temple to its original glory and Rs 25 crore for the development of tourism. He informed that they have taken up Galigopuram works with Rs 1.5 crore initially, adding that he provided Rs 50 lakh under matching grant for the temple reconstruction works. Endowments department released Rs one crore, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS