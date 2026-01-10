New Kia Seltos launched at Hoshi Auto Showroom

Tirupati: Thenew Kia Seltos was officially launched on Friday, at Hoshi Auto Private Limited’s Kia showroom located on the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway. The launch event was attended by Managing Director C. Jagannadha Reddy, Directors Cheruku Niranjan, C. Bharathi, C. Hoshima Reddy, and C. Ashish Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, C. Jagannadha Reddy said the newly launched Kia Seltos is bigger, bolder, and more progressive, featuring advanced technology and a stylish design. Built on the all-new global K3 platform introduced in India for the first time the vehicle sets new benchmarks in safety, comfort, and driving stability.

The new Seltos comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, 24 standard safety features, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a blind view monitor, ensuring a safe and confident driving experience. The car is available with three engine options and ten color choices, with prices starting at Rs.10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New customers and staff members participated in the launch event.