New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor

Tirupati: Dr G Ravi Prabhu of department of Community Medicine, assumed charge as the new in-charge superintendent (full additional charge) of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) on Wednesday. He was appointed in the post by the government in the vacancy caused by the outgoing in-charge superintendent Dr K Naga Muneendrudu, who attained superannuation on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge, Dr Ravi Prabhu said that his top priority would be providing the best possible medical care to the poor patients, who come to Ruia hospital from several places. Without having additional burden on them, they should get Aarogyasri and all other services. The patients are entitled for getting better amenities at the hospital which should be ensured by the hospital authorities.

Dr Ravi Prabhu said that he will focus on how to cope with the situations when there is a sudden influx of patients without getting panicked. Though it involves many other issues, an effort will be made to address this problem. The main task before him was to create confidence among patients that they should get the best medical care and can cure their diseases at Ruia hospital which can be possible with the cooperation of all the doctors, nursing and other staff. Several doctors and others met him and congratulated him on the occasion.