New SP assures to extend quality services to people

Tirupati: Newly appointed Tirupati District SP L Subbarayudu took charge here on Monday.

Subbarayudu who was working in Telangana on the request of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was recently transferred to AP cadre on 3-year deputation.

This was his first post after he joined AP Police service. Subbarayudu had earlier worked as OSD to Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, he said that efforts would be made to provide quality services to people.

“At the same time, adequate measures will also be taken for the benefit of large number of pilgrims arriving daily to Tirupati for darshan of Lord Venkateswara without hindrance,” the new SP said.

He said that he would work in coordination with the district administration in maintenance of law and order in the district.