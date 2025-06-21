NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of Kuppam woman’s public assault

TIRUPATI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a shocking incident in Narayanapuram village of Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district, where a woman was tied to a tree and assaulted in front of her son over an unpaid loan.

The commission described the act as a serious violation of human rights and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC also acknowledged the formal complaint submitted by Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and said it has been clubbed with the suo motu case.

The Commission warned that it is the state government’s responsibility to ensure that such inhuman acts are not repeated and emphasised the need for accountability and preventive measures.

The incident, which took place on June 16, involved a woman named Sirisha, whose husband had reportedly absconded after taking a loan, leaving behind his wife and three children. In his absence, the creditors allegedly tied Sirisha to a tree and beat her in front of her minor son, triggering widespread outrage.V The case drew immediate attention from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who represents the Kuppam constituency in the State Assembly. He condemned the incident and directed officials to take stringent action.

The police arrested those involved and booked them under multiple sections of the BNS. In response to the incident, the State Government has announced a financial assistance package for the victim.

Sirisha was granted Rs.5 lakh in aid, and the government has pledged to take responsibility for her children’s education.

Additionally, she will be allotted 50 cents of land within Kuppam municipality limits to help her rebuild her life.