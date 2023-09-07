Nod for sale /purchase of Lands: 20K families to benefit as govt lifts Section 22A curbs

Tirupati: It was a joyous movement for the residents, who built houses on the lands which are under the purview of Section 22A of Registration Act as the government issued order withdrawing the lands from it.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of city MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the government at last issued the orders withdrawing the lands from 22A.

Karunakar Reddy at a huge gathering on Wednesday gave away the copies of proceedings issued by the collector with the approval of government withdrawing purview of lands from Section 22A of Registration Act much to elation of beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said 50 years back, the lands in an extent of 105 acres, were brought under the purview of Section 22A of the Registration Act preventing the sale or purchase of the lands causing enormous problems to poor, who have been enjoying the lands for decades.

At last, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, responding to his representation on the woes of the more than 5,000 residents due to the ban on their house sites, issued necessary instructions to the authorities resulting in the withdrawal of lands from the purview of Section 22A, benefitting about 20,000 families.

Bhumana said that more lands under the purview of Section 22A will also be withdrawn from the Act to benefit 14,000 more families in the city.

The TTD chairman gave a detailed account of the development of the city during the YSRCP rule and also the benefits the people in the city availed under various welfare schemes.

He also slammed TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for creating hurdles to the government from doing good to the people.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at Nehru Municipal High School grounds where the meeting was held to issue the copies of the proceedings to the beneficiaries, who were visibly very happy.

YSRCP leaders from the city, Corporators and Corporation officials were present.