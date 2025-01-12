Officials told to levy penalty for littering on roads

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials concerned to levy penalty on those, who dump waste on roads and in public places.

The Commissioner along with senior officials inspected various places including Chinna Bazaar Street, Nadamuni Street, Akuthota Street and Kotakommala Street in the city on Saturday.

After finding waste materials in some drains and also on the streets, she instructed the officials to take stringent action on people, who throw waste on streets. Drains are often blocked resulting in sewage water flowing on roads causing inconvenience to the people and also creating insanitary condition, she added. SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, Sanitary Supervisor Chechaiah and others accompanied her.