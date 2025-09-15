Om Birla, Harivansh Narayan Singh offers prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy

Tirumala: LokSabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh had darshan of Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.

On their arrival at the temple, TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed the dignitaries with traditional temple honors and facilitated their darshan.

They first offered prayers at the Dhwajasthambham before having darshan of the presiding deity.

After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Asheervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

On this occasion, the TTD Chairman and Additional EO presented them with Teertha Prasadams and portraits of Sri Venkateswara.

AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnamraju, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Narayanamurthy also participated in the programme.