Live
- Over two crore enrol in Gujarat under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana
- Airtel Launches Advanced Fraud Detection System | Safe Browsing on Mobile & Wi-Fi
- Container shipping costs to US, Europe fall amid tariff uncertainties
- Inspired by PM Modi, we too learned to value employees at every level: Pralhad Joshi
- 1,116 public grievances addressed by Ayush Ministry’s Special Campaign 4.0
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan recalls heartfelt encounter between PM Modi, senior party leader in Bhopal
- Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Today: India Lead Group A, Afghanistan Top Group B
- Supreme Court Warns EC: Bihar SIR Drive Could Be Scrapped If Irregularities Found
- BMW driver held after crash kills senior Finance Ministry official
- Emmy Awards 2025: Full List of Winners- The Pitt, The Studio, and Adolescence Dominate
Om Birla, Harivansh Narayan Singh offers prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy
Tirumala: LokSabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh had darshan of Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.On...
Tirumala: LokSabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh had darshan of Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday.
On their arrival at the temple, TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary welcomed the dignitaries with traditional temple honors and facilitated their darshan.
They first offered prayers at the Dhwajasthambham before having darshan of the presiding deity.
After the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Veda Asheervachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
On this occasion, the TTD Chairman and Additional EO presented them with Teertha Prasadams and portraits of Sri Venkateswara.
AP Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnamraju, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Narayanamurthy also participated in the programme.