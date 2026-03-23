Peace rally highlights need for global harmony

Tirupati: A peace rally was held in Tirupati city on Sunday expressing concern over rising global tensions and the growing war-like atmosphere across the world.

The rally was organised with slogans such as ‘No War – We Need Peace’ and ‘Say No to War – Embrace Peace’.

The programme was jointly initiated by Reach Global Foundation Chairman Dr Ramesh Nath Lingutla and Vemana Vignana Kendram General Secretary Mallarapu Nagarjuna.

Nearly 35 service organisations, public associations, literary groups, and medical organisations came together and collectively organised the event.

The rally began at Mahati Auditorium and passed through NTR Circle, Krishnapuram Thana, Gandhi Road, and Sridevi Complex before concluding at the Old Municipal Office. Around 350 peace supporters, social activists, women, singers, and representatives of various service organisations took part in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Nath Lingutla, Mallarapu Nagarjuna, Indian Red Cross Society Tirupati District Chairman Dr D Sreehari Rao, IMA member Dr AR Reddy, Rotary Club representative Rajendra, Chamber of Commerce leader Mohana Kumar Raju, Lions Club member Madhusudan Reddy, Rajachandra Durga Prasad, Vaka Prasad of Poura Chaitanya Vedika, Sakam Nagaraj, Raghava, Jana Vignana Vedika representatives Reddeppa and Naddi Narayana, Reach representative Deva Rajulu, Way Foundation members Ankayya and Sriramulu, and singers Kadiveti and Nagaraju,along with others, expressed concern over wars taking place across the world.

They said ongoing conflicts are causing severe harm to humanity, with innocent people and children suffering the most. The speakers said that peace, tolerance, mutual respect, and human values are essential for today’s society.

They also expressed hope that a call for peace from a spiritual city like Tirupati could inspire positive change worldwide.

Various service organisations, literary associations, and medical institutions participated actively, making the programme more impactful.

Organisers stated that more awareness programmes on peace promotion, environmental protection, and water conservation will be conducted in the future.