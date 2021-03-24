People are aware of Centre's contribution: Purandeswari

Tirupati: Exuding confidence on her party's win in the by-election for Tirupati Lok Sabha, BJP national general secretary Purandeswari said people are aware of BJP's contribution for the development of Tirupati Parliament constituency.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with party functionaries from the 7 Assembly segments under Tirupati LS constituency here on Tuesday, she dwelled at length on the various development initiatives taken by BJP after it came to power n 2014 including the smart city project for the pilgrim city development, new railway line between Obulavaripalli in Kadapa district to Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district, Rs 2,450 crore Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway line and also setting up IIT and IISER and sought the voters to support BJP in the election to accelerate the development of the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency.

Stating that the State government is lacking constructive approach, she said the YSRCP government failed on all fronts.

The elections strategy will be finalised in consultation with alliance partner Jana Sena Party after the declaration of the candidate which is expected in a day or two, she said adding that her party is in constant touch with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan taking into account his views and suggestion in conducting the programmes as part of the election campaign.

She said the party will complain against the ruling YSRCP for resorting to large-scale irregularities including using fake voter ID to win in the recent elections.

Stating that development is the main plank in the election campaign, she said that nationwide people are aware how Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his development agenda is taking the country forward.

Party national secretary Y Satya Kumar, State president Somu Veerraju and others were present.