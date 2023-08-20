Live
Photograph is living testimony of any incident: Bhumana
Tirupati: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karnuakar Reddy said the photograph is a living testimony of any incident and the role of photographers is laudable.
He inaugurated the photo exhibition arranged jointly by AP Photo Journalists’ Association, Tirupati district branch and Tirupati Press Club on the occasion of World Photography Day on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that though there may be a difference of opinion relating to the news reports, no one can differ on the photograph. Bhumana said that the photographers working in Tirupati were well experienced and have earned a nation-wide reputation. Their hard work should go more into the society.
Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha also spoke on the occasion. They felicitated senior photographers on this occasion. Photo Journalists’ Association president Kalakata Radhakrishna, secretary R Lavanya Kumar, state vice-president K Giribabu, Press Club president and secretary J Bhaskar Reddy and Balachandra, senior journalist RM Uma Maheswar Rao and others were present.