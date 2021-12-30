Plastic to be totally banned in Tirumala in 3 months

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy called on Tirumala shopkeepers to support the TTD to implement a total ban on plastic in three months.

The shopkeepers on their part should voluntarily stop usage of plastic completely to protect the environment of the holy hilltop temple town Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Reddy on Wednesday held a meeting with shopkeepers of Tirumala at Asthana Mandapam on the total ban of plastic. Speaking on the occasion, he said the TTD has already replaced its plastic covers for laddus with biodegradable ones. Similarly, shopkeepers too should follow suit and use biodegradable covers instead of plastic covers.

Seeking the shopkeepers to stop the sale of shampoo sachets, he said they were getting accumulated in large quantities, causing pollution. The Additional EO has also said that as the ban on tobacco consumption is observed in a strict manner, similarly the plastic ban shall also be observed.

Responding to various issues raised by the shopkeepers, he directed the vigilance, health, engineering and estates officers to solve them without any delay as sought by shopkeepers if they are genuine.

Superintending engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, estate officer Mallikarjuna, health officer Dr Sridevi, DFO Srinivasa Reddy, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.