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Police Commemoration Day 2026 observed with solemnity

Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP L Subba Rayudu saluting the Police Martyrs’ Memorial during Police Commemoration Day–2026 observances at the District Police Parade Ground in Tirupati on Wednesday
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Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP L Subba Rayudu saluting the Police Martyrs’ Memorial during Police Commemoration Day–2026 observances at the District Police Parade Ground in Tirupati on Wednesday

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Tirupati: The Tirupati district police force observed Police Commemoration Day–2026 with deep solemnity at the District Police Parade Ground on Wednesday, paying rich homage to police personnel who laid down their lives protecting public life and property.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu attended the commemorative event as chief guests.

They laid floral wreaths at the police martyrs’ memorial, followed by a two-minute silence observed by attendees to honor the supreme sacrifice of the fallen personnel.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the sacrifices of police martyrs will remain permanently etched in public memory. Describing the police force as first responders in times of crisis, he praised their swift, selfless service during traffic accidents, natural calamities, and law-and-order emergencies.

The Collector assured that the district administration will stand firmly by the bereaved families of fallen officers and urged citizens to abide by the law and cooperate with police authorities to maintain public peace.

District SP L Subba Rayudu remarked that police duty is not merely an official job, but a noble public calling. He highlighted that police personnel remain vigilant around the clock, sacrificing personal and family moments to safeguard society. The SP stressed that the truest tribute to martyrs lies in carrying out duties with integrity, courage, dedication, and a humane approach.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Jayakrishna, senior police officials, and families of martyrs attended the solemn ceremony.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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Police Commemoration DayTirupati District PoliceDr S VenkateswarL Subba RayuduTirupati News
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