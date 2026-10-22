Police Commemoration Day 2026 observed with solemnity

Tirupati: The Tirupati district police force observed Police Commemoration Day–2026 with deep solemnity at the District Police Parade Ground on Wednesday, paying rich homage to police personnel who laid down their lives protecting public life and property.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu attended the commemorative event as chief guests.

They laid floral wreaths at the police martyrs’ memorial, followed by a two-minute silence observed by attendees to honor the supreme sacrifice of the fallen personnel.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the sacrifices of police martyrs will remain permanently etched in public memory. Describing the police force as first responders in times of crisis, he praised their swift, selfless service during traffic accidents, natural calamities, and law-and-order emergencies.

The Collector assured that the district administration will stand firmly by the bereaved families of fallen officers and urged citizens to abide by the law and cooperate with police authorities to maintain public peace.

District SP L Subba Rayudu remarked that police duty is not merely an official job, but a noble public calling. He highlighted that police personnel remain vigilant around the clock, sacrificing personal and family moments to safeguard society. The SP stressed that the truest tribute to martyrs lies in carrying out duties with integrity, courage, dedication, and a humane approach.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Jayakrishna, senior police officials, and families of martyrs attended the solemn ceremony.