Police foil MP Midhun’s attempts to go to Punganur

Tirupati: The pilgrim city witnessed heightened tension on Sunday when Rajampet MP and YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy was prevented from going to Punganur which is part of his constituency and being represented in the Assembly by his father Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Police reached his home in Tirupati and instructed him to cancel his programme citing law and order issues. They issued him a notice also.

Peddireddi family was witnessing unfavourable situations after the YSRCP’s rout in the recent State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. TDP activists opposed Ramachandra Reddy’s entry into Punganur two weeks ago. Saying that the YSRCP cadres were attacked by TDP cadres, Midhun Reddy now wanted to go there to give them moral support.

On learning about Midhun’s plans to visit Punganur, YSRCP leaders started gathering there. Sensing the possible law and order issues, police plunged into action and detained several of them and in the other mandals of the constituency as well. The police reportedly warned the YSRCP leaders of legal action if they try to enter Punganur.

In this backdrop, large police force reached Midhun’s residence in Tirupati and took the area under their control. They did not allow anyone to meet the MP which led to protests by his supporters criticising the State government’s attitude.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Midhun condemned the State government’s actions stating that they were violating democratic rights and freedom of movement for elected representatives. “Preventing an MP from visiting his constituency sets a dangerous precedent of political interference and the issue will be taken to the notice of the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he said.

He also alleged that the YSRCP supporters in Punganur Assembly and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies faced physical attacks following recent election results. He accused the TDP of fostering a ‘new culture of violence’ in Punganur, claiming that JCB machines were being used to demolish the homes of the poor. “Political competition during elections is acceptable, but attacking the homes of the underprivileged is not,” Midhun asserted.

The YSRCP MP expressed apprehensions about the future of an electric bus factory in the region. Dismissing speculations, Midhun clarified that he would not join the BJP. He advised TDP Punganur in-charge Challa Babu not to fall into CM Chandrababu Naidu's trap.