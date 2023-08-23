Police gear up for smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: District Police are gearing up for the smooth conduct of the annual Brahmotsvams, which will be held twice this year due to Adhika Masam. Tirupati district SP P Parameswar Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials over the security arrangements for the mega events, which would attract thousands of devotees from across the country.

The SP said that the hill top temple town will be divided in to various sectors and SP rank official will be deputed for each sector while SI and above rank officials will be assigned to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims at all entry and exit points in the galleries and also in the Mada streets around the shrine. Special parties will be set up with crime police, who will mingle with pilgrims to watch anti-social elements and pick-pocketers to prevent them taking advantage of the huge congregation during the fete. With the coordination of TTD officials, the police department will take all required steps for the safety and security of pilgrims, the SP said, adding that the department will fine tune the pilgrim management at the galleries, Mada streets and also in other points in Tirumala, vehicular movement and security on ghat roads, keeping in view the problems surfaced during Brahmotsavams last year.

In addition to deploying additional police force drawn from various places, advanced technology will be adopted to ensure foolproof security on the hills, SP Parameswar Reddy said, asking the officials to strive their best for an incident-free Brahmotsavam and also with zero crime rate.

The SP also discussed the steps involving forest department, to be taken to prevent wild animals straying into pilgrim areas and measures to be followed in case of any intrusion of wild animals. He said additional parking facility will be provided in Alipiri area, down the hills at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School ground, ISKCON and SV medical college grounds.

Additional SPs Kulasekhar (Law and Order), Vimala Kumari (Crime), Muniramaiah (Tirumla) and Lakshminarayana Reddy (Armed Reserve), SB DSP Giridhara, DSPs, Cis and SIs participated in the meeting.