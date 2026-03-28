Police to act tough against transgenders

Nellore: In the wake of several complaints received from the public over transgender menace, the police following the direction of SP Ajitha Vejendla, has begun initiating stringent measures on them.

As part of this efforts, Additional SP Deeksha has called the transgender to her office warned of serious action as per law if they resort inhuman behaviour, forcible money collections from people.

Speaking on the occasion, ASP Deeksha said that henceforth it was decided to implement Zero Tolerance System(ZTS) against transgender as they become serious problem in nellore.

The ASP has appealed to lodge a complaint with police on any kind of inconvenience they face with transgender people.

She said public can contact the police with Dial 112 or Police Control Room WhatsApp No 9392903413 in case of facing problems.