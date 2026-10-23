Political tensions escalate as TDP, YSRCP trade charges, blows

Tirupati: Allegations of attacks on party workers, forcible obstruction of candidates and protests over nomination procedures kept the political atmosphere tense across Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Thursday, the second day of filing nominations for ZPTC and MPTC elections.

The Telugu Desam-led alliance and opposition YSRCP traded charges at several locations, while police stepped up security to prevent further clashes during nomination process.

In Thamballapalle constituency of Annamayya district, TDP accused YSRCP supporters of attacking its workers in PTM, Thamballapalle and Peddamandyammandals. Several TDP workers reportedly sustained bleeding injuries in the incidents. Based on the complaint, police registered an attempt to murder case and began searching for the alleged attackers, who were said to be absconding.

Tensions also surfaced in Chandragiri constituency, where TDP and YSRCP leaders engaged in heated arguments in Chinnagottigallumandal despite the presence of police personnel. In neighbouring Ramachandrapurammandal, YSRCP leaders alleged that TDP leaders were preventing their candidates from submitting nomination papers. Protesting against the alleged obstruction, MPTC candidates took to the road, disrupting traffic on the Tirupati-Pichukalavalsa route.

Another controversy erupted in Srirangarajapurammandal of Chittoor district, where allegations were raised that nomination papers belonging to MPTC candidate SirishaGuruvareddy had been forcibly taken away. The incident prompted demands for a thorough inquiry and action against those responsible.

Amid the political confrontations, an independent candidate drew attention in Tirupati with an unusual approach to filing her nomination. Subhadra, contesting from Chiguruwada, arrived with approximately Rs 6,000 collected in one-rupee coins from villagers. She said local residents had contributed the coins to support her candidature and highlight the problems faced by their area, which she claimed had not received adequate attention.

Meanwhile, nomination process was accompanied by allegations of police restrictions on opposition leaders. YSRCP representatives claimed that several party leaders were being placed under house arrest, raising concerns over their ability to participate freely in the electoral process.

Former Chandragiri MLA ChevireddyBhaskar Reddy was arrested on Wednesday after staging a protest outside the TirupatiCollectorate along with his sons and party candidates. His arrest added to political friction between the two parties as nominations continued.

The latest incidents came a day after violence marred the opening day of nominations in Punganur. Workers of rival political parties allegedly attacked each other with stones and sticks, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged. In a separate incident, a vehicle was reportedly set on fire in Thottambedumandal of Srikalahasti constituency.

With allegations of intimidation and violence emerging from multiple constituencies, the nomination process has become a fresh flashpoint in the rivalry between the TDP-led alliance and the YSRCP. Police continued security arrangements at identified sensitive locations to maintain order and facilitate the filing of nominations.