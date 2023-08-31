Live
- Massive fire engulfs property worth 2 crores in Srisailam
- Agri sector should flourish as industry: Singireddy
- Rave party stirs up Hyderabad again, two held
- Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan celebrations held grandly at Raj Bhavan
- Nalgonda: Race hots up for Congress tickets
- Development possible with only BRS: Srinivas Goud
- Gutha calls for unity in BRS for victory
- Rs 10 cr released for BT roads in Sathupalli: Sandra Venkata Veeraiah
- Hyderabad: Ward offices launched to improve citizen services
- Khammam: 2BHK works to be over by Sept 15
Pournami Garuda Seva cancelled in Tirumala today
Tirumala: TTD has cancelled Pournami Garuda Seva on August 31 owing to Vikhanasa Mahamuni Jayanti festivities. It is an agamic tradition that Sri Malayappa visits Sri Vikhanasa Mahamuni Sannidhi located at North Mada street in Tirumala after the Sahasradipalankara Seva on the next day of the Vikhanasa Jayanti.
The regular rituals, services and festivals in Srivari temple that are being observed all through the year were based on the principles penned by Sage Sri Vikhanasa Maharshi the founder of Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra. TTD has canceled the Purnami Garuda Seva scheduled to be held on Thursday due to this special festival. Devotees are requested to make note of this.
