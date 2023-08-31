Pournami Garuda Seva cancelled in Tirumala today

Tirumala: TTD has cancelled Pournami Garuda Seva on August 31 owing to Vikhanasa Mahamuni Jayanti festivities. It is an agamic tradition that Sri Malayappa visits Sri Vikhanasa Mahamuni Sannidhi located at North Mada street in Tirumala after the Sahasradipalankara Seva on the next day of the Vikhanasa Jayanti.

The regular rituals, services and festivals in Srivari temple that are being observed all through the year were based on the principles penned by Sage Sri Vikhanasa Maharshi the founder of Vaikhanasa Agama Shastra. TTD has canceled the Purnami Garuda Seva scheduled to be held on Thursday due to this special festival. Devotees are requested to make note of this.