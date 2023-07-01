Power Safety Week Celebrations: 9-hour quality power supplied to farmers, says Peddireddi

Tirupati: Minister for Power and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the government has been supplying quality power for nine hours during daytime to farmers. They could give a maximum of 263.37 million units as per demand even during summer.

He spoke to the media in Tirupati after attending the inaugural programme of the national electrical safety week programmes. It was organised by Director of Electrical Safety and Chief Electrical Inspector to the Government of India (CEIG) Vijaya Lakshmi.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the objective of celebrating electrical safety week was to educate the consumers on preventing electrical accidents and enhance the safety standards.

He asked the officials to create awareness among consumers that there should be no complacency in electrical safety and should follow the safety precautions.

Even the staff working in the organisation and private persons should follow safety measures while attending electrical works.

Power sector is a compass and the industrial development of any state depends on the power supply capacity of that state. Power utilities should be managed properly to provide quality power to everyone. At the same time as the effect of power accidents would be heavy on human life, the safety principles should be adhered in toto to reduce power accidents significantly. There is a need to study the reasons behind various power accidents to take corrective measures.

The minister said that for the sake of AP power utilities and ordinary consumers, electrical safety committees were formed under the chairmanship of former SPDCL CMD P Gopal Reddy.

The objective of these committees is to ensure quality power and to prevent electrical accidents. Under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, several programmes are being implemented towards safety goals.

Advisory committees were formed for every substation to take care of the change of distribution transformers, sanctioning agricultural connections and resolve the grievances relating to the power problems.

Peddireddi said that as part of Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor, several industries will come up in Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Yerpedu and surrounding areas.

It was decided to set up regional electrical inspector offices in Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram to provide approvals for contract licenses and supervisors and wiremen’s recruitment which will streamline the licensing system. He reiterated that the government was committed to provide quality power meeting international standards.

On the occasion, the minister and other dignitaries have released the Central Electricity Authority regulations and safety and electric supply regulations 2023 books which incorporated new rules and guidelines.

APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao, directors Subbaraju, Sasikala, Shivaprasad Reddy, SE Krishna Reddy, SV Medical College principal Dr PA Chandrashekharan and others participated.