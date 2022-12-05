President offers prayers in Sapthagiri Gopradakshina Mandiram

TIRUPATI: The President of India Droupadi Murmu paved a visit to Sapthagiri Gopradakshina Mandiram located at Alipiri, foot of the hills, in her return journey from Tirumala on Monday.

On her arrival she was offered Purnakumbha Swagatham by the Vedic Pundits and was received by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, JEO (E and H) Sada Bhargavi and CVSO Narasimha Kishore.

She later had Darshan of Sri Venugopala Swam, performed Go Pradakshina and offered fodder and new vastrams to the Desi bovines in the Mandiram. Later she donated an amount of Rs.6000 equal to the weight of a cow weighing around 435kilos in Go Tulabharam whic was introduced Gomandiram to promote Protection and preservation of Desi cows.

Union Minister Kishen Reddy, DyCMs of AP Narayana Swamy, Satyanarayana, AP Minister Roja Donor of Gomandiram and LAC Chief for Chennai Sekhar Reddy, Tirupati district Collector Venkatramana Reddy, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy were present.