Puttaparthi: TDP cadres told to continue stir until N. Chandra Babu Naidu’s release from jail

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : Telugu Desam leaders of the twin districts launched dharnas in all mandals on Wednesday protesting the arrest and detention of their party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. They are also demanded his immediate release from the jail. Top leaders of the district, in a press statement, called upon the party cadres to continue their agitation until Naidu is released from Jail.

Ex-minister Paritala Sunitha in a statement said that she was prepared to sacrifice her life for the cause of Naidu. What pained me most was when my leader is arrested by the repressive government. This pain surpasses the pain I endured when my husband was killed, she added in an emotional tone. The irony of the whole episode was a corrupt chief minister arresting their party president for corruption.

In a similar tone, former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy said that the chief minister has committed a political blunder by arresting Naidu. He was only implicated in the case on political grounds. That is why he is positioned in the case as A 37. Leaving bureaucrats like Ajay Kallam, how can they implicate Naidu who has no role in the alleged scam, he asked.

In a separate statement, ex-MLC G Tippeswamy stated that he sees a political conspiracy in the implication of Naidu. It is a separate act of the chief minister. None in his rule is happy and all sections of people are waiting for the electoral battle to teach him a befitting lesson.

Former MLA Prabhakar Choudhury stated that Naidu, who is known to be ‘Mr Clean,’ a deliberate attempt has been made to tarnish his clean image. The chief minister is managing all institutions to book Naidu in corruption cases and unpopularise him.