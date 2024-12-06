  • Menu
Rains fill up reservoirs, special puja performed at Gogarbham Dam

Tirumala: As the recent rains at Tirumala have filled up the reservoirs, the TTD conducted special puja at Gogarbham Dam on Thursday as water reached the full capacity at the dam.

Tirumala: As the recent rains at Tirumala have filled up the reservoirs, the TTD conducted special puja at Gogarbham Dam on Thursday as water reached the full capacity at the dam.

TTD Chairman B R Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary participated in the programme and performed pujas and offered Jala Harathi.

On the occasion, the Additional EO said that the Gogarbham, Akashaganga and Papavinasanam dams at Tirumala are completely full due to the recent abundant rainfall. He said that if it rains again, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams will also be filled. At present, around 50 lakh gallons of water is being consumed at Tirumala every day. He informed that the current water reserves are sufficient for 300 days of drinking water needs.

TTD board members Santaram, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Water Works EE Sudhakar, VGO Surendra and other officials participated in this programme.

