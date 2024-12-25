Live
- Tirupati: City glows with festive cheer ahead of Christmas
- Shah stresses on using tech to rein in crime
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Journey Through India’s Political Evolution
- MLA Anirudh criticises TTD board
- Indian IT hiring: AI/data science roles to dominate job market
- A tribute to Atal Ji, the statesman who shaped India with his vision & resolve
- Christmas in India is much more than religious festivity
- Tirupati: UTF office-bearers elected unanimously
- Tirupati: SP seeks public cooperation to check crimes
- State govt committed to protect Wakf lands: Shariff
Just In
Remarks Against Ambedkar: Congress demands Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation
Tirupati: Congress leaders demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should step down for making “insulting” re-marks against Dr B R Ambedkar.The...
Tirupati: Congress leaders demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should step down for making “insulting” re-marks against Dr B R Ambedkar.
The party activists responding to the call given by the State leadership to observe the Ambedkar Samman rally, took out a possession to the District Collectorate here on Tuesday.
Addressing the gathering, party district president Bala-guravam Babu said Home Minister Amit Shah is not fit to hold the position and should resign immediately. Shah should also tender an apology to the people for his re-marks on Ambedkar in the Parliament, he said.
It was Ambedkar who was responsible for framing the Constitution laying the path for the downtrodden people to grow socially, economically and politically and any re-marks against such a great person worshipped by crores of people cannot be tolerated, Babu said.
City Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu and PCC secretary T Venkata Narasimhulu said BJP-led NDA gov-ernment was trying to bring Manuvadam which will not be allowed. The Congress activists asserted that the party will continue the agitation till Amit Shah resigns from his post.