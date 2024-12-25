Remarks Against Ambedkar: Congress demands Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation

Tirupati: Congress leaders demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should step down for making “insulting” re-marks against Dr B R Ambedkar.

The party activists responding to the call given by the State leadership to observe the Ambedkar Samman rally, took out a possession to the District Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, party district president Bala-guravam Babu said Home Minister Amit Shah is not fit to hold the position and should resign immediately. Shah should also tender an apology to the people for his re-marks on Ambedkar in the Parliament, he said.

It was Ambedkar who was responsible for framing the Constitution laying the path for the downtrodden people to grow socially, economically and politically and any re-marks against such a great person worshipped by crores of people cannot be tolerated, Babu said.

City Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu and PCC secretary T Venkata Narasimhulu said BJP-led NDA gov-ernment was trying to bring Manuvadam which will not be allowed. The Congress activists asserted that the party will continue the agitation till Amit Shah resigns from his post.