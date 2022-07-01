  • Menu
RPF holds bike rally to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Tirupati railway station director K Satyanarayana leading the motorcycle rally from Tirupati to Renigunta stations on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday

Tirupati: Railway Protection Force, Tirupati, has organised a motorcycle rally on Friday in which 40 vehicles took part.

It was flagged off by chief works manager, Carriage Repair Shop Tirupati Srinivas, DSP Traffic Katamaraju, RPF CI K Madhusudan, Station Manager Chinnapareddy and other officials.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Srinivas highlighted the proactive role of RPF in maintaining public order in Railway Station and wished riders a safe and pleasant journey. RPF CI Madhusudan spoke about the series of events taking place on the eve of completion of 75 years of Independence Day celebrations, RPF, NCC and other individuals took part in the motorcycle rally in support of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav.

The rally was led by station director K Satyanarayana with 30 RPF staff in 15 vehicles, 21 NCC boys in 14 Vehicles and 10 individuals in 10 vehicles.

The rally reached Renigunta railway station from Tirupati station via East Police Station, Alipiri Circle, Tiruchanur Railway Station and finally reached the destination.

