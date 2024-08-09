Sachivalayam staff told to be accountable to people

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged Sachivalayam staff to be more accountable to people. She warned that action will be taken against those, who found neglecting their duties. The Commissioner on Thursday held a meeting with Sachivalayam personnel including the secretaries of sanitary, health, planning and other departments in the corporation.

She wanted all the four secretaries in each Sachivalayam should work in tandem in attending the people coming to the ward secretariat with various problems. The health secretary should see daily collection of waste from houses, go properly with the maintenance of roads and drains and motivate people to keep their areas clean.

The planning secretary should not allow any unauthorised hoardings and flexis and buildings constructed without plan approval. The amenities secretary should ensure basic facilities like drinking water supply and monitor as per daily schedule. All the secretaries, she said should work to resolve the complaints on daily basis and should not act in an evasive manner.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Mohan, ME Venkatarami Reddy, DEs Vijay Kumar Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Narendra, Mahesh and Sravani, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCC Srinivasulu Reddy, sanitary supervisor Chenchaiah and others were present.