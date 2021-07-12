Salakatla Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala on July 16

Tirumala: The annual Salakatla Anivara Asthanam will be observed at Tirumala temple on July 16. The religious fete which will be observed on the beginning of Dakshinayana Punyakalam was for formal renewing of authority of Jeeyangar (the religious head) and Executive Officer (administrative head) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administering the famed Sri Venkateswara temple, Tirumala.

During the religious fete, the Archakas on behalf of the Lord hand over the temple keys to first Jeeyangar and later to Executive Officer to indicate the renewal of the authority for the year i.e. till next Anivara Asthanam.

In the religious event, the symbolic presentation of budget to give the previous year's accounts of the office will also be presented before the deity by the principal officers and are taken back to signify that Srivaru finds the officers fit enough to hold the office in their respective capacities.

New books will also be issued for recording finances of the next fiscal. In the Agamic jargon, the entire process is called Asthanam which will be performed inside sanctum sanctorum near Bangaru Vakili in the presence of processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam accompanied by Viswaksena seated on another platform.

In connection with this fete, the TTD has cancelled all Arjitha Virtual Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Vasanthotsavam and Sahasra Deeplankara Seva on that day.

The procession of Pushpa Pallaki will take place in the evening on that day at 6 pm.