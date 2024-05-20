Sanjiva Reddy always fought for rights of common man

Tirupati: Justice C Praveen Kumar, former acting Chief Justice of AP High Court, lauded former President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy as a great leader, who fought for the rights of common man throughout his life. Delivering the 2nd Neelam Sanjiva Reddy memorial lecture, organised by the Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI) here on Sunday, he said that human rights are rights and freedoms, to which all humans are entitled.

These are the basic rights of the humans, which are essential for the realisation of his personality as an individual as well as a member of the society, in which he lives. They are based upon the belief that all men are born free and with equal dignity and natural rights. Stating that the 21st Article of the Constitution of India has granted human rights to the citizens of India and when these are violated, the courts of the country stand by them, Justice Praveen Kumar explained many judgments issued by various courts of the country regarding human rights.

AGRASRI Director Dr D Sundar Ram said that Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy State Awards for the year 2024 from the organisation was presented to five dignitaries – Justice Praveen Kumar, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University Prof A Lakshminath, former VC of SV University Prof P Murali, Cardiologist Dr G Subramanyam and former civil servant J Murali. The programme was presided over by Dr Justice G Yetiraju.