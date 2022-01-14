Sankranti festivities on a high note in temple city

Tirupati: Unfazed by the soaring Covid cases, people in large numbers thronged the markets on Thursday to buy festival essentials. Compared to last year, this year there was much festival fervour all through the city. Sankranti being a major festival for all Hindus, people from various sections celebrate it in their own style. Villagers come all the way to nearby towns and cities to buy new clothes, sweets, flowers among other things. The Covid pandemic and the resultant lockdown has dried up all financial resources of people in 2020 which had shown a great adverse impact on the Sankranti celebrations last year. However, this time people were on a shopping spree buying their favourite things on the festival occasion. The cloth business has been witnessing a flourishing season this time as almost all shops including readymade dresses outlets could see a flow of visitors. Several major brands outlets on VV Mahal road have been offering discounts to woo the customers and getting a huge footfall. TK Street, known for its cloth business, was jam packed. The roadside sellers of clothes also had a busy time on Gandhi Road. The jewellery merchants were also looking to be on cloud nine as their sales have been increasing in recent times. In particular, the sales to mark the festival have improved to a great extent. Heavy rush was seen at flower markets and sweet shops. A woman commented that it is a great occasion for which their children working in Bengaluru and some other relatives will be coming for the festival. It's difficult to prepare sweets at home and buy the required varieties from the shops.

Several organisations have organised rangoli competitions in which women have participated with enthusiasm and children took part in flying the colourful kites which is another speciality of the Sankranti festivities. Shilparamam officials have organised a huge Bhogi fire on Thursday evening at its premises in which several people took part. They have been organising classical dance programmes in the evening for three days and could not organise many other events in view of the Covid guidelines, said its Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli.