Save rich biodiversity of Tirumala: TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy stressed on safeguarding the rich biodiversity of Tirumala to ensure its serene and green environment. The EO on Friday made an extensive inspection of various places in the hilltop temple town.

Later speaking to media persons, he said sacred (Pavitra) garden was coming up at Sila Thoranam near Dharmagiri. The uniqueness of this garden was the various species of trees will be grown in the garden and the flowers and leaves considered sacred will be utilised in the Kainkaryam (daily rituals) being performed to Lord Venkateswara.

He wanted the engineering officials to expedite civil works taken up for the renovation of rest houses and cottages in Tirumala and also the reconstruction of Alipiri footpath to make it easier to ascend and complete the works as early as possible for the benefit of devotees.

Directing the officials to develop greenery in the space between footpaths and cottages, he sought the Garden, Forest and Health department officials to jointly work on improving the greenery. He said in his inspection he noticed debris dumped and heaps of fallen tree leaves dumped or burnt in the vacant places between the cottages and also in open places mar the upkeep and suggested growing 'Shade Grass' in these places. He said Srivari Pushpa Vanam was also coming up in a 5-acre area of land near Bata Gangamma Gudi in Tirumala.

He said the accommodation booking system has been simplified for devotees from June 12 onwards and opening registration counters at six places for cottages allotment.

Earlier, he inspected the greenery works underway at various places in Tirumala, drainage system, renovation works near Rambagicha, counters in CRO, Bomb Disposable Team building under construction, Pavitra Udyanavanams at Sila Thoranam and instructed the concerned on the improvements to be carried out.

Answering a question on the criticism that TTD is allowing only payment based darshan on the pretext of Covid-19, the EO said the issuance of Sarva Darshan tokens were stopped after the second wave of Corona turned severe and will be restored once the Covid cases come down.

CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, DFO Chandrasekhar, Garden Superintendent Srinivasulu, Health Officer Dr R R Reddy, Dy EOs Vijayasaradhi and Bhaskar were present.